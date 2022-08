Atención, Messi: el PSG cerró a un jugador top para acompañar a la MNM

Paris Saint-Germain are finally set to sign Fabián Ruíz, here we go! Been told he will fly to Paris tomorrow as deal is set to be completed. uD83DuDEA8uD83DuDD34uD83DuDD35 #PSG



Fabián will sign for PSG until June 2027. €22/23m to Napoli as final fee. pic.twitter.com/t1hTYlym9A