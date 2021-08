Insólito: Manchester City no quiere a Cristiano y se metió otro gigante europeo

Manchester United are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo! Jorge Mendes will receive it soon. Man Utd are “confident” now. uD83DuDD34uD83CuDDF5uD83CuDDF9 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Paul Pogba is currently not involved in any talk. Man City are OUT of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GUZfduS