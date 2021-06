México 86: emotivo recuerdo de una epopeya que cumple 35 años

uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 35 years ago today @Argentina won the #WorldCup in front of 115,000 at the @EstadioAzteca uD83CuDFC6



uD83EuDDD9??? Diego Maradona set up the winner to become the only man to register 5 goals and 5 assists in one edition of the tournament. What an extraordinary campaign 'El Pibe de Oro' had uD83EuDD29 pic.twitter.com/b9h66QGKxL