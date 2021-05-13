A qué hora y cómo ver en vivo: Real Madrid, clásico Manchester United-Liverpool, Masters 1000 de Roma y más
A qué hora y cómo ver en vivo: Real Madrid, clásico Manchester United-Liverpool, Masters 1000 de Roma y más

La agenda deportiva de este jueves viene bien completa, con mucho fútbol sudamericano y europeo. Además, continúa el Masters 1000 de Roma y se presentan los Denver Nuggets de Facundo Campazzo en la NBA.

En Europa habrá mucha actividad, con la presentación de Real Madrid, que quiere seguir peleándole La Liga al Atlético, y el clásico inglés entre Manchester United y Liverpool como destacados del día.

Además, continúa el Masters 1000 de Roma y se presentan los Denver Nuggets de Facundo Campazzo en la NBA.

La agenda completa

Copa Libertadores

19:00 Vélez - Liga de Quito ESPN

21:00 Always Ready - Olimpia FOX SPORTS 2

21:00 América de Cali - Atlético Mineiro ESPN

Copa Sudamericana

19:15 Aragua - La Equidad DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613

19:15 Gremio - Lanús ESPN 2

19:15 Guabirá - Bahia FOX SPORTS

21:30 Aucas - Melgar DIRECTV SPORTS / 1614

21:30 Libertad - Newell's ESPN 2

21:30 Peñarol - Corinthians DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610ESPN 3

21:30 River Plate (PAR) - Sport Huancayo DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612

La Liga

14:00 Real Valladolid - Villarreal DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

15:00 Eibar - Real Betis ESPN 2

17:00 Granada - Real Madrid ESPN 2

Premier League

16:15 Manchester United - Liverpool ESPN

Copa Argentina

14:10 Boca Unidos - Godoy Cruz TYC SPORTS

DFB Pokal (Copa de Alemania) - Final

15:45 Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613

NBA

20:30 New York Knicks - San Antonio Spurs NBA TV

20:30 Atlanta Hawks - Orlando Magic NBA LEAGUE PASS

21:00 Minnesota Timberwolves - Denver Nuggets NBA LEAGUE PASS

Primera Nacional

21:10 Atlético Rafaela - Tristán Suárez TYC SPORTS

Masters 1000 de Roma 

05:00 Octavos de final ESPN 2

05:00 Djokovic - Davidovic

08:00 Augier Aliassime - Delbonis

08:00 Shapovalov - Nadal

13:00 Octavos de final ESPN 3

Ciclismo - Giro d'Italia

07:30 Día 6 ESPN 3

Eredivisie

09:30 Ajax - Venlo ESPN Extra

LNB - Playoffs

17:00 Quimsa - San Lorenzo TYC SPORTS

