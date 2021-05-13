A qué hora y cómo ver en vivo: Real Madrid, clásico Manchester United-Liverpool, Masters 1000 de Roma y más
La agenda deportiva de este jueves viene bien completa, con mucho fútbol sudamericano y europeo. Por la Copa Libertadores se presenta Vélez, recibiendo en Liniers a Liga de Quito. Mientras que por la Copa Sudamericana el embajador argentino será Lanús, que visitará esta tarde a Gremio.
En Europa habrá mucha actividad, con la presentación de Real Madrid, que quiere seguir peleándole La Liga al Atlético, y el clásico inglés entre Manchester United y Liverpool como destacados del día.
Además, continúa el Masters 1000 de Roma y se presentan los Denver Nuggets de Facundo Campazzo en la NBA.
La agenda completa
Copa Libertadores
19:00 Vélez - Liga de Quito ESPN
21:00 Always Ready - Olimpia FOX SPORTS 2
21:00 América de Cali - Atlético Mineiro ESPN
Copa Sudamericana
19:15 Aragua - La Equidad DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613
19:15 Gremio - Lanús ESPN 2
19:15 Guabirá - Bahia FOX SPORTS
21:30 Aucas - Melgar DIRECTV SPORTS / 1614
21:30 Libertad - Newell's ESPN 2
21:30 Peñarol - Corinthians DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610ESPN 3
21:30 River Plate (PAR) - Sport Huancayo DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612
La Liga
14:00 Real Valladolid - Villarreal DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
15:00 Eibar - Real Betis ESPN 2
17:00 Granada - Real Madrid ESPN 2
Premier League
16:15 Manchester United - Liverpool ESPN
Copa Argentina
14:10 Boca Unidos - Godoy Cruz TYC SPORTS
DFB Pokal (Copa de Alemania) - Final
15:45 Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613
NBA
20:30 New York Knicks - San Antonio Spurs NBA TV
20:30 Atlanta Hawks - Orlando Magic NBA LEAGUE PASS
21:00 Minnesota Timberwolves - Denver Nuggets NBA LEAGUE PASS
Primera Nacional
21:10 Atlético Rafaela - Tristán Suárez TYC SPORTS
Masters 1000 de Roma
05:00 Octavos de final ESPN 2
05:00 Djokovic - Davidovic
08:00 Augier Aliassime - Delbonis
08:00 Shapovalov - Nadal
13:00 Octavos de final ESPN 3
Ciclismo - Giro d'Italia
07:30 Día 6 ESPN 3
Eredivisie
09:30 Ajax - Venlo ESPN Extra
LNB - Playoffs
17:00 Quimsa - San Lorenzo TYC SPORTS