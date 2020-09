Llegó el día: Mick Schumacher hará su debut en la Fórmula 1

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: Mick Schumacher will drive for @alfaromeoracingorlen in the opening practice session at the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring ud83dude4cud83cudde9ud83cuddea . Schumacher will be joined by fellow @fiaf2championship racer Callum Ilott who will drive for the @haasf1team in Fridayu0026#39;s FP1 session ud83dudc4d Robert Shwartzman will also be featuring in an F1 practice session later in the year at the season finale in Abu Dhabi ud83dudc4f . #EifelGP #Formula1 #F1 @mickschumacher @callum_ilott @robertshwartzman