Video: con Maradona y Pelé, Neymar hizo oficial un cambio histórico

I grew up watching videos of great football legends. They were the KINGs of the pitch. KINGs of my sport. This is exactly what I have dreamt of for myself. I want to do it my way. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. I want the KING to reign on the pitch again and inspire generations, as it has inspired mine. This will be my PUMA history. THE KING IS BACK ud83dudc51 @pumafootball @puma #KingIsBack