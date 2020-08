Accidentado arranque del Tour de Francia: múltiples caídas y un ciclista hospitalizado

Unfortunately, @RafaVallsFerri has withdrawn from @LeTour after fracturing his right femur in a crash on today’s opening stage.?

?

Everyone in the team, at the Tour and beyond, wishes Rafa a speedy recovery.?#RideAsOne? #TDF2020

?

?? https://t.co/gBYR5LFiaS pic.twitter.com/yNo9Dx5QoV