Loris Karius explicó el motivo de su regreso al Liverpool

Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BEu015eu0130KTAu015e. Itu2019s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they havenu2019t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. Itu2019s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BEu015eu0130KTAu015e can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Beu015fiktau015f ud83eudd85