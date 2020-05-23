Horarios y TV: Dortmund y Bayern se presentan en la Bundesliga
Se disputan varios encuentros por la fecha 27 de la liga alemana de fútbol.
BUNDESLIGA
10:30 B. Monchengladbach - B. Leverkusen ESPN 2
10:30 Wolfsburgo - B. Dortmund FOX SPORTS 2
13:30 Bayern Munich - Frankfurt ESPN 2
BOXEO DE PRIMERA
23:00 Mike Tyson - Brian Nielsen TYC SPORTS
EUROCOPA
14:00 Suecia - Francia (2012) DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
MUNDIAL SUDÁFRICA 2010
16:00 Francia - México DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
21:00 Alemania - Serbia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610