Horarios y TV: Dortmund y Bayern se presentan en la Bundesliga
Agenda

Se disputan varios encuentros por la fecha 27 de la liga alemana de fútbol.

MDZ Deportes

BUNDESLIGA

10:30 B. Monchengladbach - B. Leverkusen ESPN 2

10:30 Wolfsburgo - B. Dortmund FOX SPORTS 2

13:30 Bayern Munich - Frankfurt ESPN 2

 

BOXEO DE PRIMERA

23:00 Mike Tyson - Brian Nielsen TYC SPORTS

 

EUROCOPA

14:00 Suecia - Francia (2012) DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

 

MUNDIAL SUDÁFRICA 2010

16:00 Francia - México DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

21:00 Alemania - Serbia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

 

