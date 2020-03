Obi Mikel rescindió su contrato porque no frenaron la liga turca

View this post on Instagram

I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and kit men Ayatabe ud83dude09 ud83dudeac for all weu2019ve achieved this season so far, wish you guys best of luck in winning the leagueud83cudfc6. It was one of the hardest decisions Iu2019ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them. #lifefirst #stayhome #family