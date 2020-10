Danilo Petrucci se quedó con el Gran Premio de Francia

uD83EuDD47 @Petrux9 returns to winning ways as the title contenders struggle!@alexmarquez73 produces the race of his life to take 2nd from 18th on the grid! uD83DuDC4F@shark_helmets | #FrenchGP uD83CuDDEBuD83CuDDF7 pic.twitter.com/DcEvEqOig9