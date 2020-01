Djokovic sólo necesitó tres sets para despachar a Federer y es finalista en Australia

uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDDF8 U-N-S-T-O-P-P-A-B-L-E uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDDF8@DjokerNole def. Roger Federer for the 27th time 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to earn the chance to play for his 8??th #AusOpen title uD83CuDFC6#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/Hy7lu8AIHo