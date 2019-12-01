Estos son los televisados de un domingo a puro fútbol
La decimoquinta fecha de la Superliga, con la presentación del Tomba, copa la pantalla de este domingo. Además, mucho fútbol europeo, Fórmula 1 y más.
Superliga Argentina
17:10 San Lorenzo - Patronato FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
19:40 Vélez - Colón TNT SPORTS
19:40 Godoy Cruz - Talleres FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
21:45 Central Córdoba - Rosario Central TNT SPORTS
21:45 Aldosivi - Independiente FOX SPORTS PREMIUM
Primera Nacional
19:00 Defensores de Belgrano - Tigre TYC SPORTS
Serie A
08:25 Juventus - Sassuolo ESPN 2
10:55 Parma - Milán ESPN 3
10:55 Inter - SPAL ESPN 2
16:30 Hellas Verona - Roma ESPN 3
Premier League
10:45 Norwich City - Arsenal ESPN
13:15 Leicester City - Everton ESPN
13:15 Manchester United - Aston Villa ESPN 2
Bundesliga
11:30 Borussia M´Gladbach - Freiburg FOX SPORTS
La Liga
08:00 Sevilla - Leganés DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
10:00 Athletic Bilbao - Granada DIRECTV SPORTS / 1611
12:00 Espanyol - Osasuna DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
14:25 Getafe - Levante ESPN 3
17:00 Atlético de Madrid - Barcelona DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
Ligue 1
11:00 Nantes - Toulouse DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
16:55 Monaco - PSG ESPN
Fórmula 1 - Gran Premio de Abu Dhabi
10:00 Carrera Nº21 FOX PREMIUM ACTION
NFL
15:00 San Francisco 49ers - Baltimore Ravens FOX SPORTS 2
18:00 LA Rams - Arizona Cardinals FOX SPORTS 2
22:00 New England Patriots - Houston Texans ESPN
Eredivisie
08:10 Twente - Ajax ESPN
Polo - Abierto de Palermo
13:50 Las Monjitas - La Natividad DIRECTV 670
16:20 Ellerstina - Cría Yatay DIRECTV 670