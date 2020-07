Una conocida modelo revela los trucos de las mujeres en Instagram y se muestra al natural

View this post on Instagram

LIGHTING changes PHOTOS - But also, it doesnu2019t change a THING ABOUT YOU. First, the technique: In the shadows, my cellulite disappears. In the harsher direct window light, it pops out to say hello. And this is pretty common. Itu2019s the same thing as sunrise / midday. At sunrise, soft side light tends to whisk away lumps and bumps. By midday that light is top-down and pretty aggressive. Cellulite and stretchmarks are on full display. And now, the actual message: Next time you start to compare yourself to a stranger on social media, remember this. Remember how lighting can be manipulated to create u2018perfectionu2019. The same for angles. Posing. Squeezing. Camera position. Mirror types. Oil on the skin. And so on, and on, and on. So donu2019t compare your thousands of angles, your billions of moments, to their PERFECT SECOND SNAPSHOT. You, lovely lady, youu2019re great in all lights. Youu2019re wonderful from all angles. And youu2019re incredible in all moments. Because youu2019re already you. And thatu2019s more than enough. #selflove #weartheshorts #selfacceptance #feminist #instagramvsreality #bodyconfident #womenirl