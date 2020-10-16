Retratos de una tribu de Indonesia con una extraña mutación genética
En Indonesia, la mayoría de su población tiene ojos de tonos oscuros, pero una tribu de una isla de ese país sorprende al mundo por sus ojos excepcionalmente azules y de un particular brillo profundo debido a una rara condición genética.
Los nativos de la isla de Buton padecen el síndrome de Waardenburg, es un trastorno genético poco común que hace que los ojos se pongan azules. No hay problemas de visión y solo el exceso de luz provoca lágrimas. Pero a veces trae un problema no visual: la sordera.
Los habitantes del lugar fueron captados por un fotógrafo, Korchnoi Pasaribu, que muestra en sus imágenes subidas a su Instagram, los peculiares rasgos que poseen los integrantes de una tribu en la isla de Buton.
El síndrome de Waardenburg se hereda de solo uno de los padres que transmite el gen defectuoso para que su hijo resulte afectado. Aunque afecta a aproximadamente una persona de 42.000 a nivel mundial, en esta tribu es más común debido a que muchos de sus miembros son familia.
Desde niños hasta adultos, hombre y mujeres padecen este trastorno genético. En algunos casos sus ojos pueden ser de colores diferentes, uno oscuro y otro claro.
Rare and unique genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome.
Rare and unique genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome.
Rare are and unique genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome.
Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome.
A child with rare and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome.
A child with rare and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome.
Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara
Pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan matanya menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatannya hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata.
Pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan matanya menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatannya hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata.
Hitam Biru - Biru Biru - Biru Hitam
Syawal - Fardan - Ditra dibalut tenunan khas Buton
Mereka pengidap Waardenburg Syndrome, yaitu kelainan genetik langka yang menyebabkan mata mereka menjadi biru. Tak ada keluhan terhadap penglihatan mereka, hanya saja jika kelebihan cahaya akan mengeluarkan air mata.
SYAWAL
