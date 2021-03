Así celebró Kate Middleton a San Patricio: ¡vestida por Zara!

We have a saying in the Irish language: 'Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine'



Meaning we live in each other's shadows.



It speaks to the interdependence of our world



