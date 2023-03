A los 12 años, Anwita Patil tiene un coeficiente intelectual más alto que Einstein y Hawking

12-year-old Anwita Patil from Sale in Manchester accepted into #MENSA after the test revealed she has a higher IQ than Albert Einstein & Stephen HawkinguD83DuDE33



She scored 162, highest score in her age category, placing her above the scientists who believed to have had an IQ of 160.uD83EuDD13 pic.twitter.com/eiIqg4vMNV