Más tensión: Estados Unidos e Israel hacen ejercicios militares frente a Irán

A joint naval exercise between the Israeli and U.S. navies in the Red Sea begins today.



The INS Sa'ar 5 "Eilat" and the INS Sa'ar 4.5 "Keshet" will participate in a variety of missions alongside @US5thfleet ships and a refueling tanker.



