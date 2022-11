Así es el portaaviones más moderno y poderoso del mundo

#WeAreWarship78 home of the mighty #Wolverine! uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF8 #USSGeraldRFord conducted a replenishment at #sea with the USNS Medgar Evers in the #Atlantic ocean. @USNavy @US2ndFleet @USFleetForces pic.twitter.com/iWJirRRFKh