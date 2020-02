"Mi culo habla francés": Neymar Jr. se enfrenta a un árbitro

This happened yesterday in the PSG tunnel after the referee booked Neymar for showboating.



Neymar: "I play football and this man gives me a yellow card."



Referee: "Speak french. Speak french."



Neymar: "Speak french my ass." uD83DuDE02uD83DuDE02uD83DuDE02uD83DuDE02 pic.twitter.com/DOnIuGR1yQ