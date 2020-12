Graban a un pulpo golpeando a peces de puro perverso, según científicos

Octopuses punch fishes. YES. OCTOPUSES. PUNCH. FISHES!!



Our new paper is out on @ESAEcology, showing that octos express this behavior during collaborative hunting with other fishes. This was probably the most fun I had writing a paper. Ever! (small uD83EuDDF5)https://t.co/Vwg9BoaSUo pic.twitter.com/PIYuVXpM9t