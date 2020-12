Oxfam: Un tercio de la población mundial no ha recibido ayudas sociales

JUST IN: The world has spent $11.7 trillion extra this year to cope with the #coronavirus pandemic - yet over a third of the world’s population has received NO public money to cope.



Read our new report, with @DevPathways

uD83DuDC49uD83CuDFFE https://t.co/rQMp6IlpxO pic.twitter.com/tZZKNYmTDl