¡Sorpresa! Annabelle protagoniza una corto ambientado en cuarentena

I think this is my fav Annabelle poster. Canu2019t wait for you guys to see #AnnabelleComesHome. Gary did a great job, and made something a little different. Shades of old school Amblin or Monster Squad... in the Conjuring world. And wait u2014 is that a freaking werewolf I see in the poster?! Get ready to u201cpossess them all,u201d people! June 26.