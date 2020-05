17 años después: Confirman tercera parte de “Legalmente Rubia”

View this post on Instagram

Iu2019ll never forget shooting this scene for #LegallyBlonde. We actually had an entire dance number that we memorized for weeks and weeks choreographed by the amazing Toni Basil. All these professional dancers came in and made the entire sequence so fun! There was even a dancer named Beverly Polcyn dancing with us. She was in her 80u2019s and had danced in movies with Shirley Temple as a young girl. She had more energy than all of us! #tbt #bendandsnap