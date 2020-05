Calu Rivero revolucionó las calles de Paris con una producción al borde de la censura

View this post on Instagram

There is a light above my head ud83dude4cud83cudffd CARCY 5 @carcymagazine EXPERIENCING THE NEW WORLD I shot these photos a few weeks before the lockdown in Paris. We improvised ... Dignity was naked and barefoot in the street, wearing what I consider my friend Marcou0026#39;s futuristic art ... something higher happened and she did a performance in the rain @lacalurivero gracias!