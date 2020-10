Con un video al borde de la censura, Emily Ratajkowski dio la noticia más esperada

View this post on Instagram

Iu2019ll cherish this video as long as I live. Link in bio to watch. u0040voguemagazine Thank you to my brilliant and very generous friend u0040lenadunham for her vision and commitment to directing this. Iu2019m so grateful. And thank you to my other wonderful friend u0040eccopn for his music and to u0040dschneids for her editing! You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.