Los terribles memes de la derrota de Boca frente a Huracán que hicieron explotar las redes

Boca, en caída libre. El equipo de Miguel Ángel Russo no levanta cabeza y volvió a perder, esta vez 1-0 en su visita a Huracán. Pero más allá del resultado, lo que desató una ola de memes fue la situación insólita en el entretiempo, cuando Merentiel salió a jugar el segundo tiempo sin saber que lo habían reemplazado.
Las cargadas también apuntaron a la racha histórica de 11 partidos sin triunfos, con comparaciones, frases irónicas y fotomontajes que se viralizaron al instante. En medio del caos futbolístico, el ingenio de los hinchas volvió a decir presente.
Los terribles memes de la derrota de Boca frente a Huracán
