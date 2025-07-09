Los terribles memes del papelón del Real Madrid ante PSG por las semis del Mundial de Clubes

PSG aplastó 4-0 al Real Madrid en la segunda semifinal del Mundial de Clubes 2025, pero los que más festejaron fueron los fanáticos de los memes. El equipo de Luis Enrique no tuvo piedad con el Merengue con goles y bloopers que desataron una ola de cargadas en redes sociales.
El primero fue un regalo de Raúl Asencio, que se olvidó la pelota en el área y Fabián Ruiz no perdonó. El segundo, otro insólito error: Rüdiger quiso salir jugando y se la dejó servida a Dembélé, que no falló ante Courtois. Y el tercero fue una joyita colectiva que volvió a encontrar a Ruiz para el 3-0 en apenas 24 minutos.
Con ese arranque, Twitter se convirtió en un festival de memes, donde las cargadas al Real Madrid, las risas por los errores defensivos y los elogios a Dembélé y Ruiz se multiplicaron.
Los lapidarios memes que dejó el PSG vs. Real Madrid
