Los lapidarios memes por la derrota de River ante Deportivo Riestra en el Monumental con Gallardo apuntado

River perdió 2-1 con Deportivo Riestra en el Monumental por la fecha 10 del Torneo Clausura y los hinchas no perdonaron en las redes. Marcelo Gallardo fue uno de los grandes apuntados, en medio del mal momento del Millonario tras la eliminación de la Copa.
Los memes también se hicieron eco del triunfo histórico del Malevo, uno de los clubes con menos hinchas de la Primera división. Desde chicanas por el nivel del equipo hasta cargadas por el gol anulado a Miguel Borja, la creatividad explotó en X y se viralizó en minutos.
Los mejores memes de la derrota de River fente a Deportivo Riestra
