En su debut en el torneo Clausura, Independiente Rivadavia perdió 2-1 ante el Newell's del Ogro Fabbiani

Independiente Rivadavia comenzó ganando con gol de Studer, pero González y Banega dieron vuelta el marcador para Newell's. Cardillo se fue expulsado en el local.

Independiente Rivadavia perdió 2-1 ante Newells en su debut en el Clausura. Foto: Prensa Independiente Rivadavia

Ever Bánega dio vuelta el partido y estampó el 2-1

Cocoliso González marcó el 1-1 entre Newell's e Independiente Rivadavia

Sheyko Studer, con complicidad de Barlasina, puso el 1-0 de Independiente Rivadavia

El minuto a minuto de Independiente Rivadavia-Newell´s

