Llamativa decisión en Hong Kong con los hinchas que compraron entradas y no pudieron ver a Messi

INTER MIAMI BOOED OFF THE FIELD IN CHINA uD83DuDE21



The mood in Hong Kong turned sour after Messi didn't play in the #InterMiamiCF friendly. 40,000 fans chanted "Refund refund refund" and "Where is Messi?" (who sat on the bench). Beckham also booed post-match.pic.twitter.com/gjnbEfSRUr