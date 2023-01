Rally Dakar: la terminante decisión que tomó la organización sobre la séptima etapa

uD83CuDFCD? BIKE RACE: STAGE 7 CANCELLED ?uD83CuDFCD



Faced with the weather problems experienced again today and the level of tiredness observed among all the riders in the category, the Dakar organizers have decided to cancel the special for stage seven between Riyadh and Al Duwadimi.



