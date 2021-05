Está cerrado: Sergio Agüero será compañero de Messi en Barcelona

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. uD83DuDD35uD83DuDD34 #FCB



More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça uD83DuDEA8uD83CuDDF3uD83CuDDF1