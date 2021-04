Se confirmó y el "nuevo Neymar" jugará en el City de Guardiola

Brazilian gem Kayky will join Manchester City, confirmed and here-we-go uD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDF1F



The agreement is already at the "signing stage".

Kayky will join #MCFC in June 2022 - personal terms agreed for 5 years.

Fluminense will receive €10M + add ons + % future sale.https://t.co/pC1xYUT56L