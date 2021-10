Diego Schwartzman barrió a Casper Ruud y avanzó a los cuartos de final

A brilliant week at #BNPPO21 for @dieschwartzman uD83DuDE4C



R1: Bye

R2: Saves 2 MPs vs Cressy

R3: Recovers from a set & break down vs Evans

R4: Notches first Top-10 win of 2021 vs Ruud to reach quarter-finals at Indian Wells for first time. pic.twitter.com/mdCfbmIMMA