Desde 35 metros: el gol de tiro libre que recorre el mundo

Man, oh man...that was a pretty #Fearless strikeuD83DuDD25



Your @IBX Live Fearless Man of The Match is up for @MLS Goal of the Week!



Hit uD83DuDC99 if you voted! uD83DuDC49https://t.co/rq1exSp4mI



pic.twitter.com/1k7RI9uCSv