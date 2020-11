Pechito López y un resultado que lo acerca al campeonato del mundo

They may be hidden, but we're certain our #7 crew had big smiles on their faces after securing their third pole position of the season. uD83DuDE0A



With our #8 car right beside them, it's going to be an intense eight-hour battle tomorrow! uD83EuDD4A#ToyotaGAZOORacing #8hBahrain #TS050Farewell pic.twitter.com/iJ1MWO334e