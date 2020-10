Las mejores fotografías con dron de 2020

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to @SkyNews for showcasing our talented Drone Awards 2020 winning photos! u0026#34;...Striking images showing the world from above.u0026#34; Check out the story here: https://news.sky.com/story/extraordinary-image-of-shark-in-heart-shaped-school-of-fish-wins-top-prize-12080219 #dronephotoawards #sienawards #skynews