El dramático momento por dos aviones que estuvieron a punto de chocar en Nueva York

Departures at @JFKairport last night were departing 4L and arriving on 4R. According to @flightradar24 and @liveatc, AA106 crossed 4R while DL1943 was departing. @FAANews will definitely review this, and I am going to assume that ASAP reports were also filed.



