4 días sobreviviendo: enorme operativo para sacar a un niño de un pozo en Marruecos

????? ???????? ???? ?? ??????. ???????? ???? ??????? ???????? ?????? ??? ????? ??? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ????? ????? ???? ????.

---

Our hearts are with Rayan, his family and those trying to rescue him. May he be returned to safety soon.#rayan #saverayan #morocco #SaveRayan pic.twitter.com/xZe1Jk8pev