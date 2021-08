Ingleses priorizan un auto blindado en un avión antes que a refugiados

Anyone else find it strange the USA can evacuate 16,000 people in 24hrs, but UK's best day so far is just 2,000? There are only 2 streams into the military side of Kabul airport, UK & USA.

UK has 8 C17s, same planes USA is using.

Its a 3hr flight to Doha (where they're staging) https://t.co/HVu7Fv4vbg