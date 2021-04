Reconocen un nuevo dinosaurio pico de pato con una dentadura muy extraña

New hadrosaur Yamatosaurus izanagii from Japan (Kobayashi et al 2021 https://t.co/9PsD3vGvnM). Hadrosaurs remarkably diverse and abundant, but one thing Yamatosaurus tells us is that group likely originated in Eurasia and used ancient Beringia to move into western No Am. pic.twitter.com/qBhVEStwfq