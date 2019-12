Esclavos de Nigeria vendidos en Libia: "Mutilados y asados vivos"

AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS ARE BEEN SOLD AS SLAVES IN LIBYAuD83DuDE21



This is heartbreakinguD83DuDC94uD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2D

This could have been your own blood, wake up, let’s fight!!



We need just ONE VOICE TO END THIS SLAVERY IN LYBIA, LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD !! HowuD83DuDC47uD83CuDFFEuD83DuDC47uD83CuDFFE



Repost, Share and #saynotoslaveryinlibya pic.twitter.com/y56pfqn0bL