La primera aparición de Selma Blair tras anunciar su tremenda enfermedad
La actriz padece de esclerosis múltiple y realizó su primera aparición pública en los "post Oscars" realizada por Vanity Fair.
"Hay momentos que nos definen. Y esta es una de esas marcas de agua inborrables en mi corazón. Él es Troy Nankin, mi expublicista que se convirtió en gerente, mejor amigo y falso esposo, como bromeamos nosotros. Me he convertido en una mujer diferente en los últimos años, a través de las luchas y del intenso orgullo de la maternidad", escribió la actriz Selma Blair en su cuenta de Instagram, tras realizar su primera aparición pública en la alfombra roja de la fiesta post Premios Oscar organizada por Vanity Fair, a meses de anunciar públicamente que padecía esclerosis múltiple.
When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by @markseliger to be front and center. @vanityfair @frankieboyd @mrchrismcmillan @elizabethstewart1 @ralphandrusso @thetexastroya @tombachik @lyon_hearted @kristasmith @radhikajones Thank you. 🖤 #markseliger #glory
"Quería estar en esta alfombra roja para recordar la primera vez que asistí con un amigo, aún no famoso, Jake Gyllenhaal. Creía en él y en su carrera, y lo quería allí. Esta cena simboliza tanto. Seguí yendo porque siempre fue una noche en Hollywood que estuvo llena de sueños, con todo el talento presente en su gloria. Me encantaba mirar. Fui invitada este año y estoy en el número de marzo. Gracias", siguió.
"Esta fue una racha de luz. Poder decir que estoy aquí. Todavía estoy emocionada, así que había algo de nerviosismo. No hago nada de la manera que alguna vez pude. Aunque lo haré. Puedo recuperar mucho. Pero mamá tiene que trabajar. Y podré hacer mucho más por mi cuenta, pero este hombre, hasta que ese momento llegue, este hombre y muchos otros iluminan el camino y sostienen la luna", apuntó.
There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes ...This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.
"Troy fue un héroe. Quiso que brille en un momento tan desafiante. Él sabía que quería ser capaz de pararme orgullosamente como la mujer en la que me he convertido, y la que espero ser. Quería poder ser parte de algo tan especial cuando mi cuerpo, aún, no se mueve con claridad. Sentí el amor de los fotógrafos que me vieron juguetear con alfombras rojas desde que tenía veinte años. Sentí el calor de sus palabras. La fuerza de mi vestido, su toque atento. Esperaba que mi cerebro pudiera enviar señales por el resto de mi tiempo que iba a estar allí. Y sollozaba. Aprecio cada segundo. En cada lágrima, él estuvo allí. Como siempre lo ha estado. Y esa es la razón por la que pude hacerlo. Gracias Troy. Estuvimos justo donde quería estar. Por una noche. Y luego me abrí paso a una foto familiar con Diana Ross (¡Oh mi Dios!). Mucho para publicar, pero no antes de él. Amor verdadero. Aquí. Siempre", concluyó.
I pretend I am good #sorceress. #monday. @vanityfair out now. Power comes in unlikely forms. @cassblackbird my friend forever. #samiranasr #cassbird #kristasmith #kevinryanhair #activems #actress #vanityfair #capedcrusader 🖤 like all of us with disease. Or none at all.