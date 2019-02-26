La primera aparición de Selma Blair tras anunciar su tremenda enfermedad

"Hay momentos que nos definen. Y esta es una de esas marcas de agua inborrables en mi corazón. Él es Troy Nankin, mi expublicista que se convirtió en gerente, mejor amigo y falso esposo, como bromeamos nosotros. Me he convertido en una mujer diferente en los últimos años, a través de las luchas y del intenso orgullo de la maternidad", escribió la actriz Selma Blair en su cuenta de Instagram, tras realizar su primera aparición pública en la alfombra roja de la fiesta post Premios Oscar organizada por Vanity Fair, a meses de anunciar públicamente que padecía esclerosis múltiple.

"Quería estar en esta alfombra roja para recordar la primera vez que asistí con un amigo, aún no famoso, Jake Gyllenhaal. Creía en él y en su carrera, y lo quería allí. Esta cena simboliza tanto. Seguí yendo porque siempre fue una noche en Hollywood que estuvo llena de sueños, con todo el talento presente en su gloria. Me encantaba mirar. Fui invitada este año y estoy en el número de marzo. Gracias", siguió.

"Esta fue una racha de luz. Poder decir que estoy aquí. Todavía estoy emocionada, así que había algo de nerviosismo. No hago nada de la manera que alguna vez pude. Aunque lo haré. Puedo recuperar mucho. Pero mamá tiene que trabajar. Y podré hacer mucho más por mi cuenta, pero este hombre, hasta que ese momento llegue, este hombre y muchos otros iluminan el camino y sostienen la luna", apuntó.

"Troy fue un héroe. Quiso que brille en un momento tan desafiante. Él sabía que quería ser capaz de pararme orgullosamente como la mujer en la que me he convertido, y la que espero ser. Quería poder ser parte de algo tan especial cuando mi cuerpo, aún, no se mueve con claridad. Sentí el amor de los fotógrafos que me vieron juguetear con alfombras rojas desde que tenía veinte años. Sentí el calor de sus palabras. La fuerza de mi vestido, su toque atento. Esperaba que mi cerebro pudiera enviar señales por el resto de mi tiempo que iba a estar allí. Y sollozaba. Aprecio cada segundo. En cada lágrima, él estuvo allí. Como siempre lo ha estado. Y esa es la razón por la que pude hacerlo. Gracias Troy. Estuvimos justo donde quería estar. Por una noche. Y luego me abrí paso a una foto familiar con Diana Ross (¡Oh mi Dios!). Mucho para publicar, pero no antes de él. Amor verdadero. Aquí. Siempre", concluyó.