MUNICIPALIDAD DE LUJÁN DE CUYO: Licitación Pública Nro. 1135/25. Expediente Licitatorio N° 4490-25
Licitación Pública Nro. 1135/25
Expediente Licitatorio N° 4490-25
Motivo: ADQUISICION DE MATERIALES Y EQUIPOS PARA: “MICROMEDICION
DE AGUA POTABLE - 2°ETAPA”
Presupuesto oficial: $ 374.424.000,00 IVA INCLUIDO
Valor del Pliego: SIN COSTO
Apertura de Sobres: 27 de junio de 2025 a las 11:00 horas
Obra financiada por los Fondos del Resarcimiento. Decreto N° 2070-2024
Lugar de Apertura: Dir. de Compras y Contrataciones - Boedo 505, Oficina 33,
Carrodilla, Luján de Cuyo
Consulta de Pliegos: www.compras.mendoza.gov.ar / www.lujandecuyo.gob.ar