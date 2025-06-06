Presenta:

MUNICIPALIDAD DE LUJÁN DE CUYO: Licitación Pública Nro. 1134/25. Expediente Licitatorio N° 4489-25

Licitación Pública Nro. 1134/25

Expediente Licitatorio N° 4489-25

Motivo: CONTRATACIÓN DE MANO DE OBRA PARA OBRA CIVIL: “MICROMEDICION DE AGUA POTABLE - 2° ETAPA"

Presupuesto oficial: $ 649.644.704,00 IVA INCLUIDO

Valor del Pliego: SIN COSTO

Apertura de Sobres: 27 de junio de 2025 a las 09:00 horas

Obra financiada por los Fondos del Resarcimiento. Decreto N° 2070-2024

Lugar de Apertura: Dir. de Compras y Contrataciones - Boedo 505, Oficina 33, Carrodilla, Luján de Cuyo

Consulta de Pliegos: www.compras.mendoza.gov.ar / www.lujandecuyo.gob.ar

