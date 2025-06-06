MUNICIPALIDAD DE LUJÁN DE CUYO: Licitación Pública Nro. 1131/25. Expediente Licitatorio N° 4486-25
Motivo: CONTRATACIÓN DE MANO DE OBRA CON PROVISION DE MATERIALES Y MAQUINARIAS PARA LA OBRA: “RED DE IMPULSIÓN DE AGUA POTABLE VISTALBA”.
Presupuesto oficial: $ 391.252.074,00 IVA INCLUIDO
Valor del Pliego: SIN COSTO
Apertura de Sobres: 25 de junio de 2025 a las 09:00 horas
Obra financiada por los Fondos del Resarcimiento. Decreto N° 2070-2024
Lugar de Apertura: Dir. de Compras y Contrataciones - Boedo 505, Oficina 33, Carrodilla, Luján de Cuyo
Consulta de Pliegos: www.compras.mendoza.gov.ar / www.lujandecuyo.gob.ar