MUNICIPALIDAD DE LUJÁN DE CUYO: Licitación Pública Nro. 1131/25. Expediente Licitatorio N° 4486-25

Licitación Pública Nro. 1131/25

Expediente Licitatorio N° 4486-25

Motivo: CONTRATACIÓN DE MANO DE OBRA CON PROVISION DE MATERIALES Y MAQUINARIAS PARA LA OBRA: “RED DE IMPULSIÓN DE AGUA POTABLE VISTALBA”.

Presupuesto oficial: $ 391.252.074,00 IVA INCLUIDO

Valor del Pliego: SIN COSTO

Apertura de Sobres: 25 de junio de 2025 a las 09:00 horas

Obra financiada por los Fondos del Resarcimiento. Decreto N° 2070-2024

Lugar de Apertura: Dir. de Compras y Contrataciones - Boedo 505, Oficina 33, Carrodilla, Luján de Cuyo

Consulta de Pliegos: www.compras.mendoza.gov.ar / www.lujandecuyo.gob.ar

