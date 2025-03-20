Licitaciones
MUNICIPALIDAD DE LUJAN DE CUYO - Licitación Pública Nro. 1063
MUNICIPALIDAD DE LUJAN DE CUYO - Licitación Pública Nro. 1063. Expediente Licitatorio N° 2022-25
Licitación Pública Nro. 1063/2025
Expediente Licitatorio N° 2022-25
Motivo: CONTRATACION DE MANO DE OBRA CON PROVISION DE MATERIALES Y
MAQUINARIAS PARA LA OBRA “ACUEDUCTO PRINCIPAL CALLE CERRO ACONCAGUA”
Presupuesto oficial: $ 406.765.679,00
Valor del Pliego: SIN COSTO
Obra financiada por los Fondos del Resarcimiento. Decreto N° 2070-2024
Apertura de Sobres: 08 de abril de 2025 a las 10:00 horas
Lugar de Apertura: Dir. de Compras y Contrataciones - Boedo 505, Oficina 33, Carrodilla, Luján
de Cuyo
Consulta de Pliegos: www.compras.mendoza.gov.ar / www.lujandecuyo.gob.ar
