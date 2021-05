Histórica clasificación en la Fórmula 1: Hamilton rompió un tremendo récord

LEWIS: "I can't believe we're at 100!



"It's down to the men and women back at the factory, it's been a dream to work with these guys. Who would have thought at the end of 2012 we'd be at 100!



"I'm ecstatic! It's like my first!"#SpanishGP uD83CuDDEAuD83CuDDF8 #F1 pic.twitter.com/k2NaXOyTHB